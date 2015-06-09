REFILE-BRIEF-Cap Gemini launches 500 mln euros capital increase to finance IGATE acquisition

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
(Corrects spelling of 'launches' in headline)
June 9 Cap Gemini :
* Launches a 500 million euros ($564 million)capital increase in the context of the financing of the IGATE Corp acquisition
* Private placement with issuance of a maximum number of 7 million new Cap Gemini shares representing approximately 4.2 pct of share capital
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021