BRIEF-Zurich says Cecilia Reyes to replace Axel P. Lehmann as Chief Risk Officer

June 11 Zurich Insurance Group AG
* Says Axel P. Lehmann, Chief Risk Officer and Regional
Chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa, has decided to
pursue new opportunities outside of Zurich Insurance and will
leave the company by the end of this year
* Says Cecilia Reyes, currently Chief Investment Officer and
Regional Chairman of Asia Pacific, to become Chief Risk Officer
effective July 1, 2015, succeeding Axel P. Lehmann
* Says Urban Angehrn, currently Head of Alternative
Investments, to become Chief Investment Officer effective July
1, 2015
* Says Angehrn, 50, is a Swiss citizen and joined Zurich
Insurance in 2007 as Regional Investment Manager for Europe. He
was Head of Strategy Implementation in Investment Management
from 2010 until 2012, when he was appointed Head of Alternative
Investments.
