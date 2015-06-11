版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-BAT raises $4.5 bln via US bond issue

June 11 British American Tobacco Plc

* Successfully priced a US dollar denominated issue of notes, raising proceeds of approximately $4.5 billion.

* Sees net proceeds of offering to be used to indirectly finance subscription for additional shares in Reynolds American Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

