2015年 6月 11日

BRIEF-Brikor says Ngubane resigns as independent non-executive director

June 11 Brikor Ltd :

* Ben Ngubane has resigned as an independent non-executive director of board with effect from 5 May, 2015

* Resigned following his appointment to Eskom board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

