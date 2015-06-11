版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 16:16 BJT

BRIEF-Intershop Communications: special audit regarding business relationship with eBay completed

June 11 Intershop Communications AG :

* Special audit regarding business relationship with eBay completed without complaint

* Subsidiary of eBay group since March 2011, GSI Commerce, is with 26.14 percent of voting rights the largest shareholder of Intershop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐