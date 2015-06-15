BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding says agreement signed with investor in France

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
June 15 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Lamesa receives waiver from takeover board - agreement signed with strategic investor in France
* Swiss takeover board grants Lamesa Holding SA, Panama, main shareholder of Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG with a stake of 33.02 pct, an exemption from mandatory offer obligation
* Waiver applies in case planned restructuring measures lead Lamesa to exceed defined limit for a mandatory offer of 33 1/3 pct
* With this waiver a main condition of Lamesa to fully underwrite proposed discounted rights issue amounting to 71.7 million Swiss francs ($76.96 million) is satisfied
* Shareholders will vote on financial measures at annual general meeting on June 30, 2015
* Zueblin and its French unit Zueblin Immobilière France (ZIF) have signed investment agreement with TwentyTwo Real Estate Partners Ltd. and Massena Partners who will inject 32.3 million euros ($36.21 million) of fresh capital into ZIF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) ($1 = 0.9317 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.