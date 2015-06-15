版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 12:41 BJT

BRIEF-Valartis Group: deputy chairman announces immediate withdrawal

June 15 Valartis Group AG :

* Urs Maurer-Lambrou announces immediate withdrawal from Valartis Group AG board of directors

* Urs Maurer-Lambrou, deputy chairman of Valartis Group, has announced that he will be withdrawing from group board of directors with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

