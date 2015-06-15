版本:
BRIEF-Charterhouse sells stake in Environmental Resources Management to Omers

June 15 Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP

* To sell its stake in Environmental Resources Management to Omers Private Equity

* Sale of Environmental Resources Management to Omers for an enterprise value of $1.7 bln Further company coverage:

