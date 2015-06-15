BRIEF-Old Mutual says OM Asset Management launches secondary offering

June 15 Old Mutual Plc :

* Says OMAM launches secondary offering

* Announces that OM Asset Management Plc has launched an offering of 11 million of its ordinary shares

* Shares are being offered by Old Mutual and proceeds from proposed offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes

* OMAM will not sell any shares in proposed offering and thus will not receive any proceeds from offering

* Offering will be made through joint bookrunning managers BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse Securities LLC