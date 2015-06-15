BRIEF-Raytheon and Kongsberg extend partnership on NASAMS

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
June 15 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Raytheon and Kongsberg have signed an agreement to extend their partnership on National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS)
* Ten-year agreement with Raytheon maintains focus on optimal system performance for global customers
Source text: bit.ly/1TnCpFc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC