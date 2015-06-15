版本:
BRIEF-Raytheon and Kongsberg extend partnership on NASAMS

June 15 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Raytheon and Kongsberg have signed an agreement to extend their partnership on National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS)

* Ten-year agreement with Raytheon maintains focus on optimal system performance for global customers

