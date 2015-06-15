版本:
中国
2015年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Keyrus signs international partnership with MicroStrategy

June 15 Keyrus SA :

* Signs international partnership with MicroStrategy

* By working with MicroStrategy across more than 10 countries where the two companies have operations Keyrus is supplementing and deploying its offering in analytics and mobile solutions Source text: bit.ly/1LamNCm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

