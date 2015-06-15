版本:
BRIEF-Energiedienst, Tritec to set up new company

June 15 Energiedienst Holding AG

* Says new company to be created from parts of Tritec

* To hold 60 percent of shares in the new Tritec AG, 40 percent to be held by Giorgio Hefti.

* Energiedienst Holding AG, Tritec to set up new company Further company coverage:

