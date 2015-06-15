版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 16日 星期二 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-Merck aims for swift action to comply with EU agreements on Sigma-Aldrich deal

June 15 Merck KGaA

* Says to work with related parties in coming months to swiftly implement commitments agreed with eu regarding sigma-aldrich deal Source text: here Further company coverage:

