BRIEF-Wereldhave secures long term funding of 211 mln euros

June 17 Wereldhave NV
* Secures US private placement funding of 211 million euros
($237 million) with an average maturity of 12.3 years at all in
cost of 2.4 pct
* Reached agreement with US and UK institutional investors
to issue US private placement notes for a total amount of 211
million euros equivalent
* Transaction is expected to close in July
* Says notes are denominated in US dollars (30 million),
Canadian dollars (20 million CAD ($16.27 million)), euros (120
million) and British pounds (35 million GBP ($54.74 million))
with an average weighted maturity of 12.3 years
* Notes have been swapped into euros at fixed interest
rates, until maturity
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
($1 = 1.2292 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
(Gdynia Newsroom)