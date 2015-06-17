BRIEF-DSM and Medday to produce pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin

June 17 Koninklijke DSM NV :
* Medday and DSM announce a partnership to produce
pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin to treat progressive multiple
sclerosis
* Partnership covers manufacturing and exclusive supply by
DSM for Medday's lead product MD1003 which is currently being
investigated in a series of phase iii clinical trials
* The partnership will also cover the full support from DSM
for regulatory filings in Europe and USA as well as an
investment in a dedicated production facility at a DSM
manufacturing site in Europe for the industrial scale production
of pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin
