BRIEF-VP Bank carries out a fixed-price share repurchase

June 18 VP Bank AG :
* Is carrying out a repurchase of own bearer and registered
shares within framework of a public fixed-price offer
* Repurchased shares are to be used for future acquisitions
or for treasury management purposes
* Repurchase period will run from 22 June to 3 July 2015
* Within framework of offer, VP Bank is prepared to acquire
up to a maximum 300,750 bearer shares with a nominal value of
10.00 Swiss francs at a price of 84.00 Swiss francs ($91.30) per
share
($1 = 0.9200 Swiss francs)
