BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich to spend additional CHF 100 mln on sound insulation measures

June 22 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* Adopted recalculation of noise protection measures with
additional costs of 100 million Swiss francs ($108.9 million)
* Implementation shall take place until 2025
* Owing to the increase in provisions through profit and
loss, Flughafen Zuerich AG anticipates the full year results
2015 including noise components to be accordingly lower than
previously expected
* Guidance for 2015 year-end results excluding noise
components is not affected
($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs)
