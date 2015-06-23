版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 23日 星期二 13:17 BJT

BRIEF-Valora Holding establishes bob Finance AG

June 23 Valora Holding AG :

* Valora establishes bob Finance AG and expands into online finance

* Strategic cooperation agreement signed with Cantonal Bank of Glarus (GLKB)

Source text - bit.ly/1dd1p0B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐