BRIEF-Implenia launches subordinated convertible bonds

June 23 Implenia AG :

* Launches subordinated convertible bonds

* Is launching offering of 150 million Swiss francs ($162 million)subordinated convertible bonds with option to increase issue size by up to 25 million Swiss francs

* To use net proceeds to refinance acquisition of Bilfinger construction and to early refinance part of company's 200 million Swiss francs senior unsecured bonds maturing in may 2016

* Bonds are expected to carry an annual nominal interest rate of between 0.50 pct and 1.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)