版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 23日 星期二 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-Siegfried Holding completes consultation procedure in France

June 23 Siegfried Holding Ltd

* Consultation procedure in France successfully completed

* Following successful acquisition of three BASF sites, Siegfried will reach total sales of over 600 million Swiss francs ($647 million)and EBITDA in excess of 100 million Swiss francs

Source text - bit.ly/1eFzOqx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9267 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐