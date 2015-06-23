版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 23日 星期二 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Cevian raises stake in ABB to 5.1 percent - Swedish FSA

June 23 Abb Ltd :

* Raises stake in ABB to 5.1 pct - Sweden's FSA

* Cevian now holds 118 mln shares in ABB Further company coverage:

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐