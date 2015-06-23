版本:
2015年 6月 23日

BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding sees H1 EBIT down at EUR 15-20 mln

June 23 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT expected between 15 million euros ($16.78 million)and 20 million euros (year ago: 28 million euros)

* H1 result expected between 10 million euros and 15 million euros (year ago: 22 million euros)

* Sees FY EBIT of 40 million euros to 50 million euros

