BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi FY 2014/15 net income up 9.8 pct at CHF 12.3 mln

June 25 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :
* FY net income increases 9.8 pct to 12.3 million Swiss
francs(2013/14: 11.2 million Swiss francs)
* FY operating revenue in Swiss francs decreased by 2.3 pct
to 137.2 million Swiss francs (140.5 million Swiss francs in
2013/14).
* FY gross profit decreased by 2.2 million Swiss francs to
75.9 million Swiss francs
* Dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed
to AGM
* In FY recorded bookings of 136.6 million Swiss
francs(141.3 million Swiss francs in 2013/14)
* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 14.8 million Swiss francs,
compared to 15.7 million francs (-5.7 pct) in previous year
* Decision of Swiss National Bank on Jan. 15, to remove
EUR/CHF floor will have an impact on income statement in coming
year
* Effect on this year's figures was only for two and a half
months, while 2015/16 result will be impacted during whole year
