中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 30日 星期二

BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding now supplies the YpsoPen in Poland

June 30 Ypsomed Holding AG :

* Now supplies the YpsoPen in Poland Source text -bit.ly/1C3RLJF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

