版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 30日 星期二 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer completes joint venture in Saudi Arabia

June 30 Sulzer AG :

* Completes joint venture in Saudi Arabia

* Announced joint venture with Saudi Pump Factory was completed on June 29 Source text - bit.ly/1LRPFwx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

