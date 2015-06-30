版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 6月 30日 星期二 13:03 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says ocrelizumab reduced relapses and disability progression

June 30 Roche Holding Ag says positive results from two pivotal studies evaluating the investigational medicine ocrelizumab compared with interferon beta-1a Rebif), a standard-of-care therapy, in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), the most common form of the disease. The studies (called OPERA I and OPERA II) met their primary and major secondary endpoints. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

