BRIEF-Capgemini completes financing of acquisition of IGATE with EUR 2.75 bln bond placement

June 30

* Completes the financing of the acquisition of IGATE with the successful placement of bonds for a total amount of 2.75 billion euros ($3.08 billion)

* 2.75 billion euros bond issue, settling on July 1 consists of 3 tranches

* A 500 million euros notes due July 2, 2018, with a quarterly coupon of 3-month-euribor plus 85bp (issue price 100 pct)

* A 1 billion euros notes due July 1, 2023, with an annual coupon of 2.500 pct, (issue price 99.857 pct)

* A 1.25 billion euros notes due July 1, 2020, with an annual coupon of 1.750 pct, (issue price 99.853 pct)

* Bonds are rated BBB with stable outlook by Standard & Poor's, in line with rating of Capgemini

