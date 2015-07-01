BRIEF-Spectrum, PGS and Schlumberger in cooperation in Mexico

July 1 Spectrum ASA and PGS :
* PGS have executed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) for
a cooperation agreement with Spectrum and
Schlumberger in Mexico.
* Surveys are supported by industry pre-funding
* 100,000 kilometers of modern, long-offset 2d data
encompassing all major hydrocarbon provinces offshore Mexico
* Collaboration will acquire 80,000 - 100,000 kilometers of
modern, long-offset 2d data encompassing all major hydrocarbon
provinces offshore Mexico
* Previously announced PGS multiclient Mexico well tie
program, which commenced on may 16, 2015, will be included in
this collaboration
