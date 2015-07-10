版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 10日 星期五 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Georg Fischer enters the industrial 3D printing business

July 10 Georg Fischer AG :

* GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, and EOS, Krailling (Germany), have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to offer customers innovative solutions combining both companies' technologies

* Two companies have agreed to focus on mold and die sector Source text - bit.ly/1fsYrXH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
