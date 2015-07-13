BRIEF-Subsea 7 and OneSubsea in global alliance

July 13 Subsea 7 Sa
* Subsea 7 announces global alliance with OneSubsea, a
company owned by Cameron and Schlumberger
* Alliance to jointly design, develop and deliver integrated
subsea development solutions through the combination of
subsurface expertise, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea
processing systems, subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines
systems (SURF) and life-of-field services
* Says alliance will bring together Subsea 7's experience
and technology in seabed to surface engineering, construction
and life-of-field services with OneSubsea's unique reservoir
expertise and state-of-the-art subsea production and processing
systems technologies
* Says alliance will combine both companies' resources to
collaborate on selected projects, engaging early to improve
field development planning from the reservoir to the production
facility
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)