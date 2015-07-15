版本:
BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management appoints Arpad Busson as executive chairman

July 15 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd

* Joachim Gottschalk, founder of Gottex, has resigned as chief executive officer and an executive director of Gottex

* Appointed Arpad Busson as executive chairman of Gottex and is in the process of identifying and engaging a new chief executive officer

