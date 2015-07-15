版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三 16:05 BJT

BRIEF-ABB says to provide power, automation solutions for UAE oilfields

July 15 (Reuters) -

* ABB says to provide power and automation solutions for oilfields off UAE coast, order is worth around $100 million Source text for Eikon: [C:\Users\g195632\AppData\Local\Fastwire\Download\824211\Body.Ht ml] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

