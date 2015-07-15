版本:
BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says will have completed integration by end 2016

July 15 (Reuters) -

* LafargeHolcim CEO says will have completed deal integration by end of 2016

* LafargeHolcim CEO says has no plans for additional divestments Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

