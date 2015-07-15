版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三 17:43 BJT

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says not seen dramatic change in cement demand

July 15 LafargeHolcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees no dramatic change in global cement demand over the last couple of months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

