BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces pricing of public offering of ordinary shares

July 15 DBV Technologies SA :

* DBV Technologies announces pricing of underwritten public offering of ordinary shares

* Price to public of $34.00 per ADS

* Gross proceeds to company from offering are expected to be $244.8 million

