公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Anoto confirms talks with HP

July 15 Anoto Group AB :

* Update regarding OEM customer

* Has chosen to disclose that discussions with OEM customer are held with HP

* Negotiations have not been finalized and there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to binding agreements

* Further information will be announced when negotiations have been concluded

