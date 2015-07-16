BRIEF-Partners Group H1 gross client demand of EUR 3.8 bln

July 16 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Has seen gross client demand of 3.8 billion euros ($4
billion) in first half of 2015, bringing total assets under
management (AuM) to 42.1 billion euros as of June 30, 2015 (Dec.
31, 2014: 37.6 billion euros)
* Increases full-year guidance for new client commitments by
1 billion euros
* Increasing its guidance for anticipated bandwidth of gross
client commitments for full year 2015 by 1 billion euros,
lifting range from 5-7 billion euros to 6-8 billion euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)