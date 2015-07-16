BRIEF-Subsea 7: Forms alliance with KBR to deliver Concept and FEED services

July 16 Subsea 7 :
* Says has signed an agreement to form an alliance with
Houston-based KBR, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Granherne
Inc. to collaborate in the delivery of Concept and Front End
Engineering and Design (FEED) services to the global offshore
oil and gas industry
* Granherne will support Subsea 7 on concept and FEED
studies and Subsea 7 will support Granherne with subsea
engineering and technology
* The decision to collaborate will be on a
project-by-project basis and will be based on a clear and
differentiated value proposition to the client
* "This is key to assisting the offshore oil and gas
industry to adapt to the lower oil price environment," Jean
Cahuzac, Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer, said
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)