BRIEF-Subsea 7: Forms alliance with KBR to deliver Concept and FEED services

* Says has signed an agreement to form an alliance with Houston-based KBR, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Granherne Inc. to collaborate in the delivery of Concept and Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) services to the global offshore oil and gas industry

* Granherne will support Subsea 7 on concept and FEED studies and Subsea 7 will support Granherne with subsea engineering and technology

* The decision to collaborate will be on a project-by-project basis and will be based on a clear and differentiated value proposition to the client

* "This is key to assisting the offshore oil and gas industry to adapt to the lower oil price environment," Jean Cahuzac, Subsea 7 Chief Executive Officer, said