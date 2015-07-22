BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 77.6 mln

July 22 Autoneum Holding AG :
* H1 EBIT increased from 66.8 million Swiss francs ($69.78
million) to 77.6 million Swiss francs
* Sales in Swiss francs rose by 3.4 pct from 980.6 million
Swiss francs in first half of 2014 to 1,014.1 million Swiss
francs
* Group sales consolidated in Swiss francs in 2015 should
slightly exceed the previous year's level
* Expects to be able to continue the sales growth in local
currencies in the seasonally weaker second half of the year and
to achieve a sales increase for the full year above the 4 pct -5
pct forecasted in March
Source text - bit.ly/1OlG2ak
