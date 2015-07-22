BRIEF-Ablynx expands its immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co

July 22 Ablynx NV :
* Significantly expands its immuno-oncology collaboration
with Merck & Co Inc
* Expanded deal includes new targets and target combinations
directed against immune checkpoint modulators
* Expanding size and scope of deal to include up to 12
additional Nanobody programmes
* Under terms of this four year expansion, Ablynx will
receive a 13 million euro ($14.22 million) upfront payment
* Ablynx will be eligible to receive additional exclusivity
fees, depending on the number of programmes for which Merck
decides to exercise its licensing option, plus development,
regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 340
million euros per programme, as well as tiered royalties on
annual net sales upon commercialisation of any Nanobody products
