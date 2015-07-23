BRIEF-Ascom Holding H1 core business revenue up at around CHF 202 mln

July 23 Ascom Holding AG :
* Revenue in core business of around 202 million Swiss
francs ($210.72 million) (H1/2014: 193.4 million Swiss francs)
for the first six months
* H1 incoming orders in core business grew about 4 pct at
constant currencies to about 210 million Swiss francs
(H1/2014: 219.7 million Swiss francs)
* EBITDA in the core business for the first half-year 2015
increased by about 23 pct to around 20.5 million Swiss francs
* Group profit in the first six months up by about one third
to around 11 million Swiss francs (H1/2014: 8.2 million Swiss
francs)
* Confident to achieve guided core business targets for full
- year 2015 of organic revenue growth of 3 - 7 pct and EBITDA
margin of 13 - 16 pct
Source text - bit.ly/1fnE2CP
($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)
