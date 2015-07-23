BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank H1 group result up at about CHF 44 mln

July 23 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
:
* As end of H1 assets under management decreased from 50.2
billion Swiss francs ($52.37 billion) to 45.0 billion Swiss
francs as result of sale of Swisspartners Investment Network AG
and performance-related factors pertaining to currency situation
* H1 operating income stood at 157 million Swiss francs,
while operating expenses amounted to 109 million Swiss francs
* In first half of 2015, LLB Group result improved to about
44 million Swiss francs
* Calculates a net profit for current financial year 2015 on
a par with levels in previous year
* Expects an interim result of about 44 million Swiss
francs, compared to 40.4 million Swiss francs for prior-year
period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)