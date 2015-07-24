BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding H1 sales up 3.5 pct to CHF 182 mln

July 24 Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Sales in first six months of 2015 amount to 182 million Swiss francs ($189.50 million) and top prior-year number by 3.5 percent

* H1 net profit comes in at 3.1 million francs (prior year: 6.6 million francs)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) amount to 7.0 million francs (prior year: 8.9 million francs)

* Order intake for Starrag Group amount to 141 million francs for first six months (down by 23 percent versus prior-year period)

* Full-Year sales revenue, likewise in local currency, are expected to be more or less in line with prior-year figure

* Operating margin is likely to be lower than in 2014

* Expects full-year order intake in local currency to be less than 2014 intake Source text: bit.ly/1DAqR7h Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)