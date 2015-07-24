BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 sales down 14.8 pct to CHF 168.1 mln

July 24 Calida Holding AG :
* H1 net sales compared with first half of previous year
fell by 14.8 pct to 168.1 million Swiss francs ($174.96 million)
* H1 operating result (EBIT) fell compared with first half
of previous year by 5.7 million francs to 3.4 million francs
* It is to be assumed that second half of 2015 will see a
business development comparable with first half and also higher
profitability due to seasonal effects
* Sees lower result for current business year, but
nonetheless still a very solid one
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)