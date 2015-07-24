版本:
BRIEF-Calida Holding H1 sales down 14.8 pct to CHF 168.1 mln

July 24 Calida Holding AG :

* H1 net sales compared with first half of previous year fell by 14.8 pct to 168.1 million Swiss francs ($174.96 million)

* H1 operating result (EBIT) fell compared with first half of previous year by 5.7 million francs to 3.4 million francs

* It is to be assumed that second half of 2015 will see a business development comparable with first half and also higher profitability due to seasonal effects

* Sees lower result for current business year, but nonetheless still a very solid one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

