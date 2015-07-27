BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine says Shanghai Jiuchuan to acquire SHL Telemedicine

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
July 27 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* Shanghai Jiuchuan to acquire SHL Telemedicine
* Shareholders in SHL to receive 10.5 Swiss francs ($10.94) in cash per share (subject to applicable tax withholding)
* Completion of transaction, subject to shareholder approval and additional customary closing conditions, planned for October 2015 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.