版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 27日 星期一 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine says Shanghai Jiuchuan to acquire SHL Telemedicine

July 27 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Shanghai Jiuchuan to acquire SHL Telemedicine

* Shareholders in SHL to receive 10.5 Swiss francs ($10.94) in cash per share (subject to applicable tax withholding)

* Completion of transaction, subject to shareholder approval and additional customary closing conditions, planned for October 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
