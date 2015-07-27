BRIEF-Maersk Drilling gets $142 mln in Norway rig extension

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 A.P. Moller-Maersk
* Says Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract extension for the jack-up rig Maersk Innovator with ConocoPhillips for work on the Eldfisk field offshore Norway
* Says duration of the contract extension is 16 months
* Says the estimated value of the contract extension is $142 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company