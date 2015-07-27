BRIEF-Maersk Drilling gets $142 mln in Norway rig extension

July 27 A.P. Moller-Maersk

* Says Maersk Drilling has been awarded a contract extension for the jack-up rig Maersk Innovator with ConocoPhillips for work on the Eldfisk field offshore Norway

* Says duration of the contract extension is 16 months

* Says the estimated value of the contract extension is $142 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)