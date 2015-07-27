版本:
BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says Q2 net income 175.1 mln eur

July 27 (Reuters) -

* Deutsche boerse says q2 sales revenue 674.8 million eur

* Deutsche boerse says q2 ebit 271.4 million eur

* Deutsche boerse says q2 net income after minorities 175.1 million eur

