BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says Q2 net income 175.1 mln eur

BRIEF-Interroll Holding 2016 net sales up 11.3 pct at CHF 401.5 mln
* 2016: order intake reached 405.2 million Swiss francs ($405.73 million) (+5.2 percent compared to previous year) and net sales 401.5 million francs (+11.3 percent)
July 27 (Reuters) -
* Deutsche boerse says q2 sales revenue 674.8 million eur
* Deutsche boerse says q2 ebit 271.4 million eur
* Deutsche boerse says q2 net income after minorities 175.1 million eur
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
