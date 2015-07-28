BRIEF-Sulzer H1 sales down 3.8 pct to CHF 1.393 bln

July 28 Sulzer AG :

* Order intake growth of 8.9 pct in Q2 of 2015 compared with Q2 of previous year

* Sales and operational EBITA in first half of year decreased by 3.8 pct and by 18.7 pct, respectively

* H1 free cash flow improved to 33.3 million Swiss francs from same period of previous year (2014: -40.1 million Swiss francs)

* For full year 2015, Sulzer expects order intake to decrease slightly despite positive development in first half of year

* Lowering its guidance for sales and operational EBITA on an adjusted basis and now expects a moderate decrease for full year 2015 compared with 2014

* H1 sales 1,393.2 million Swiss francs ($1.45 billion) versus 1,491.7 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LP0jpw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)