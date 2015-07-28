BRIEF-BP sees Q3 production broadly flat with Q2

July 28 Bp Plc
* Bp's second-quarter replacement cost (rc) loss was $6,266
million, compared with a profit of $3,182 million a year ag
* Bp today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per
ordinary share
* After adjusting for a net charge for non-operating items
of $7,486 million
* For half year, rc loss was $4,163 million, compared with a
profit of $6,657 million a year ago
* Upstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax
for q2 $228 million
* Underlying rc profit for half year was $3,890 million,
compared with $6,860 million for same period in 2014
* Group income statement for q2 reflects a pre-tax charge of
$9.8 billion related to agreements in principle
* Including impact of Gulf of Mexico oil spill, net cash
provided by operating activities for q2 and half year was $6.3
billion and $8.1 billion respectively,
* Net debt* at 30 june 2015 was $24.8 billion, compared with
$24.4 billion a year ago
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for q2 was
$4.7 billion, of which organic capital expenditure* was $4.5
billion,
* Upstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for q2 $494 million
* Finance costs and net finance expense relating to pensions
and other post-retirement benefits were a charge of $364 million
for q2
* Production for quarter was 2,112mboe/d, 0.3% higher than
q2 of 2014
* Underlying production* for quarter decreased by 1.7%,
mainly due to increased seasonal turnaround activity partly
offset by ramp-up of major projects which started up in 2014
* Effective tax rate (etr) on rc profit or loss for q2 and
half year was 33% and 47%
* We expect third-quarter 2015 reported production to be
broadly flat with q2
* Downstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax
for q2 was $1,628 million
* Downstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for q2 was $1,867 million
* Fuels business reported an underlying replacement cost
profit before interest and tax of $1,394 million for q2
* In q3, we expect reduced refining margins and lower levels
of turnaround activity
* For full year 2015, we now expect organic capital
expenditure to be below $20 billion.
* Expect that definitive agreement with gulf states will be
executed and that court will approve consent decree
* As part of agreements in principle, bp agreed to pay up to
$1 billion to resolve claims made by local government entities
* Q2 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at
$1.64 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus
figures
