BRIEF-BP sees Q3 production broadly flat with Q2

July 28 Bp Plc

* 2Q15 part 1 of 1

* Bp's second-quarter replacement cost (rc) loss was $6,266 million, compared with a profit of $3,182 million a year ag

* Bp today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share

* After adjusting for a net charge for non-operating items of $7,486 million

* For half year, rc loss was $4,163 million, compared with a profit of $6,657 million a year ago

* Upstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q2 $228 million

* Underlying rc profit for half year was $3,890 million, compared with $6,860 million for same period in 2014

* Group income statement for q2 reflects a pre-tax charge of $9.8 billion related to agreements in principle

* Including impact of Gulf of Mexico oil spill, net cash provided by operating activities for q2 and half year was $6.3 billion and $8.1 billion respectively,

* Net debt* at 30 june 2015 was $24.8 billion, compared with $24.4 billion a year ago

* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for q2 was $4.7 billion, of which organic capital expenditure* was $4.5 billion,

* Upstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q2 $494 million

* Finance costs and net finance expense relating to pensions and other post-retirement benefits were a charge of $364 million for q2

* Production for quarter was 2,112mboe/d, 0.3% higher than q2 of 2014

* Underlying production* for quarter decreased by 1.7%, mainly due to increased seasonal turnaround activity partly offset by ramp-up of major projects which started up in 2014

* Effective tax rate (etr) on rc profit or loss for q2 and half year was 33% and 47%

* We expect third-quarter 2015 reported production to be broadly flat with q2

* Expect third-quarter 2015 reported production to be broadly flat with q2,

* Downstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q2 was $1,628 million

* Downstream underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax for q2 was $1,867 million

* Fuels business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $1,394 million for q2

* In q3, we expect reduced refining margins and lower levels of turnaround activity

* For full year 2015, we now expect organic capital expenditure to be below $20 billion.

* Expect that definitive agreement with gulf states will be executed and that court will approve consent decree

* As part of agreements in principle, bp agreed to pay up to $1 billion to resolve claims made by local government entities

* Q2 underlying replacement cost profit was estimated at $1.64 billion, according to co provided analyst consensus figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)