BRIEF-Shell Q2 CCS earnings $3.4 bln

* Reg-Royal dutch shell: 2nd quarter and half year 2015
unaudited results
* cash flow from operating activities for Q2 2015 was $6.1
billion,
* Excluding working capital movements, cash flow from
operating activities for Q2 2015 was $7.6 billion,
* Q2 2015 earnings, on a current cost of supplies (ccs)
basis, were $3.4 billion compared with $5.1 billion for same
quarter a year ago
* Total dividends distributed to Royal Dutch Shell Plc
shareholders in quarter were $3.0 billion
* Gearing at end of q2 2015 was 12.7%
* Q2 2015 ccs earnings excluding identified items were $3.8
billion
* Capital investment for q2 2015 was $7.1 billion and
divestment proceeds were $0.4 billion
* Oil products sales volumes for q2 2015 were 1% higher than
for q2 2014
* Basic ccs earnings per share excluding identified items
decreased by 37% versus same quarter last year
* Compared with q3 2014, upstream earnings are expected to
be impacted by some 104 thousand boe/d
* As a result of asset sales in australia and italy,
refining capacity is expected to decrease by 60 thousand barrels
per day and marketing volumes are expected to decrease by some
100 thousand barrels per day
* Oil and gas production for q2 2015 was 2,731 thousand boe/
d, 11% lower than for q2 2014
* Q2 CCS earnings, excluding items $3.18 billion - company
compiled estimates
* Q2 upstream earnings included a net charge of $263 million
* Q2 downstream earnings included a net charge of $215
million
* Total current and non-current debt increased to $52.9
billion at june 30, 2015
* Items in aggregate amounted to a net charge of $474
million in q2
* Half year 2015 production was 2,948 thousand boe/d
compared with 3,160 thousand boe/d for same period a year ago
